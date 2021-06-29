Thibodaux Police: Wanted suspect found in possession of heroin

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Attionia Brown (B/F, 24 of Thibodaux, La.), for Improper Turning, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin (Felony) & an active 32nd JDC Warrant (Unauthorized Use of a Movable (Felony).

On June 24, 2021, shortly before midnight, Thibodaux Police Officer’s conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Red Honda Civic for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle in the 1300 block of Canal Bouleavrd, officers made contact with the driver identified as Attionia Brown. It was learned that Ms. Brown had an active warrant for her arrest through the 32nd JDC.

Upon placing Ms. Brown into custody, officers observed in plain view suspected drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A Police K-9 later alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, which led officers to search the interior. This search resulted in the findings of a syringe loaded with suspected Heroin and an assortment of drug paraphernalia including other empty syringes.

Ms. Brown was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where she remains with a bond amount of $13,300.00.