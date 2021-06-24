Thibodaux runaway juvenile steals, crashes school bus, police say

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of a Juvenile (W/M, 17 of Thibodaux, La.), for Runaway Juvenile, Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony), Resisting an Officer & Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle (Felony).

On, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department was notified that a juvenile resident at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility had ran away. While Officers began the search for the runaway juvenile, information was obtained that the juvenile in question was seen driving a school bus south of the City Limits. The suspected juvenile then crashed the bus into a pole located in the parking lot of a business in Terrebonne Parish. The juvenile then attempted to flee the area with the damaged bus, before being confronted by a witness nearby. The juvenile then fled on foot before police arrived.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office then began investigating the crash, when it was later confirmed by Thibodaux P.D. Investigators that the bus was in fact stolen from a school located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. Although the juvenile remained at large, an arrest warrant was obtained for Runaway Juvenile and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, shortly after 8:30 a.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to the 100 block of East Bayou Road in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. While in-route, officers learned that the vehicle owner approached a white male juvenile that was rummaging through their vehicle. When the juvenile realized the vehicle owner was contacting the police, the juvenile immediately fled on foot. Officer’s quickly responded to the area and located the juvenile. The juvenile led Officers on a brief foot pursuit, but was apprehended without incident.

The subject was found to be the runaway juvenile wanted from the night prior. The juvenile was additionally charged with Resisting an Officer & Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. The juvenile remains in the State custody pending court proceedings.