Thibodaux shooting leaves one dead

February 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning in Thibodaux.



At 1:10 a.m. on February 19, 2021, deputies responded a report of gunshots being heard in the area of West Camelia Drive in Thibodaux, and officers from the Thibodaux Police Department also responded to assist. When they arrived, they located a crime scene and an adult male who was later pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.



February 19, 2021

