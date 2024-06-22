Thibodaux teen escapes from Bridge City Youth Center

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Blaze Crochet, of Thibodaux. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an incident where a local teen escaped from the Bridge City Youth Center, in New Orleans, where he was remanded on Probation Violation related charges.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Crochet is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Crochet also has outstanding warrants for his arrest in Lafourche Parish, for unrelated offenses. Crochet has also been placed into NCIC (Nation Crime Information Center) for his escape from custody.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on hiswhereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.