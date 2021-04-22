Thibodaux woman accused of breaking child’s nose over phone accident

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet stated on Wednesday night, April 21, 2021, TPSO deputies and detectives responded to a local hospital in reference to a cruelty to juvenile complaint involving a minor child.

Detectives arrived at the hospital and learned that the female victim, under the age of 10, suffered with severe injuries to her face which caused her to be brought to the hospital. The child was treated at the hospital for a broken nose and two badly bruised eyes.

During this investigation, detectives learned that the mother of this child became upset with her because the child placed her new cell phone, which the mother purchased for her, under water in the bathtub. The mother who is identified as Dashell Renee Johnson became upset and struck the child which caused the injuries to her face. Johnson was picked up and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was questioned regarding this investigation.

After further investigation detectives arrested Dashell Renee Johnson, age 24, 147 Elmira Ct. Thibodaux, La. for Cruelty to a juvenile. Johnson was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she remains on a $7,500.00 bond.

Sheriff Soignet commends TPSO deputies and detectives for conducting a thorough investigation and protecting the youth of our parish.