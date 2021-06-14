Thibodaux woman accused of threatening boyfriend with knife

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Lynell Chivon Allen, 39, of 126 Park Avenue, Thibodaux, LA, on felony charges arising out of a disturbance at a Cody Street address in Labadieville on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and made contact with the complainant. He advised that he and Lynell Chivon Allen were engaged in an argument when she obtained a knife and threatened him with it.

Deputies then interviewed the suspect.

Based on facts obtained through the suspect / victim interviews, Lynell Chivon Allen was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of:

*Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner

*Disturbing the Peace

*Resisting an Officer – 2 Counts

Lynell Chivon Allen’s bond was set at $31,000.