Thibodaux woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Holli Amber Delatte, 37, of 103 Lance Street, Thibodaux, LA, on felony drug law violations arising out of a Monday morning traffic stop near Labadieville.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on LA. 308 near the Labadieville Bridge and initiated a stop of the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, now identified as Holli Amber Delatte. The deputy noted an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The deputy noticed Delatte to be pacing nervously.

The deputy requested consent to search the vehicle and the suspect granted the same. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded suspected meth-amphetamine and marijuana.

Holli Amber Delatte was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Possession of Marijuana

*Headlamps Required

Holli Amber Delatte remains incarcerated with a bond set at $5,000.

For additional information concerning this News Release, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer, Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.