Thibodaux Woman Charged after Stealing Packages from Mailboxes in Chackbay

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux woman faces theft charges after stealing packages from mailboxes in a Chackbay subdivision. Taylor Lachney, 28, was charged after admitting to the crimes on Thursday.

Last week, detectives began investigating the theft of packages in the Sugar Ridge subdivision in Chackbay. Through investigation, detectives obtained images of a female suspect and a black Chevrolet Camaro used in the commission of the crime. After identifying the owner of the car, detectives also learned the car was sometimes used by Taylor Lachney who was identified as the female suspect in the video.

On May 26, 2022, detectives made contact with Lachney. During questioning, she admitted to stealing packages from mailboxes. Lachney was charged with three counts of misdemeanor theft in the incident.