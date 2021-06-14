Thibodaux woman faces drug, other charges following disturbance at Labadieville business

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Ashley Nicole Boudreaux, 36, of 800 Winder Road, Thibodaux, LA, on Friday morning at a Labadieville business after deputies responded to a call relating to some type of disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the business manager who indicated that Ashley Nicole Boudreaux had been banned from all locations of this corporation due to previous issues involving shoplifting. When management requested that Boudreaux leave, she became angry and began using profanity and at some point, she entered the business.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Ashley Nicole Boudreaux was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of:

*Possession of Meth-Amphetamine

*Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

*Disturbing the Peace

*Enter / Remaining after Being Forbidden

**Department of Corrections Probation Hold

Ashley Nicole Boudreaux remains incarcerated without bond.