Thirteen Arrests Made Overnight in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced 13 people were arrested overnight in Lafourche Parish. This comes as patrol efforts have increased in the past week due to numerous law enforcement agencies assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“We are seeing a lot of drug arrests,” said Sheriff Webre. “Our officers are using discretion when enforcing the curfew, but arrests typically come when someone is caught out after curfew with drugs or begins fighting with or resisting deputies.”
The following individuals were arrested during the patrol night shift which began at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8 through 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.
Additionally, Edy Herrera, 50, was cited for a curfew violation and an open container in a motor vehicle.
“If you’ve been thinking about turning to a life of crime, this is certainly not the time,” said Sheriff Webre. “With the amount of additional law enforcement officers in this parish, we have been able to step up patrols efforts and catch violators with greater ease. We are sincerely grateful for all the assistance.”
Since Hurricane Ida struck on August 29, 2021, 68 people have been charged, and three of those individuals were arrested twice. Four people have been arrested for looting. Additionally, there have been 48 people charged with curfew violations, 30 drug arrests, and 12 people charged with various types of battery.