Thirteen Arrests Made Overnight in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced 13 people were arrested overnight in Lafourche Parish. This comes as patrol efforts have increased in the past week due to numerous law enforcement agencies assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

“We are seeing a lot of drug arrests,” said Sheriff Webre. “Our officers are using discretion when enforcing the curfew, but arrests typically come when someone is caught out after curfew with drugs or begins fighting with or resisting deputies.”

The following individuals were arrested during the patrol night shift which began at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8 through 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Blake Anthony, 25, of Albany – obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, curfew violation;

Richard Barrio Jr., 64, of Thibodaux – aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon;

Dallas Bruce, 27, of Cut Off – trespassing, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer;

Michael Daigle, 60, of Thibodaux – possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper vehicle lighting, curfew violation;

David Dennis, 57, of Cut Off – possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in a motor vehicle, curfew violation;

Jessica Domangue, 36, of Lockport – driving under suspension, expired registration, curfew violation, five contempt warrants;

Tally Dufrene, 24, of Raceland – possession of meth, heroin and marijuana, curfew violation, and contempt warrant;

Stacy Hernandez, 57, of Cut Off – possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, curfew violation;

Rogelio Ledezma, 26, of Larose – repeated curfew violations;

Sandra Leger, 57 of Cut Off – possession of heroin, hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, curfew violation;

Chantelle Smith, 40, of Galliano – possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, curfew violation; and

Kevin Williams, 20, of Larose – possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, curfew violation.

Additionally, Edy Herrera, 50, was cited for a curfew violation and an open container in a motor vehicle.

“If you’ve been thinking about turning to a life of crime, this is certainly not the time,” said Sheriff Webre. “With the amount of additional law enforcement officers in this parish, we have been able to step up patrols efforts and catch violators with greater ease. We are sincerely grateful for all the assistance.”

Since Hurricane Ida struck on August 29, 2021, 68 people have been charged, and three of those individuals were arrested twice. Four people have been arrested for looting. Additionally, there have been 48 people charged with curfew violations, 30 drug arrests, and 12 people charged with various types of battery.