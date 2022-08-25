Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

August 25, 2022

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.



There is NO active threat inside any school. Again, additional deputies were deployed to the schools where the children attend only out of an abundance of caution.

Additional information will be released when it can be made available.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
