Three Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in Chackbay

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men were arrested in connection with an incident in Chackbay on Sunday. Jaheim Stewart, 22, Tyrence Williams, 18, and Jarius Bannister, 18, all of Vacherie, all face charges stemming from the incident.

On the evening of April 7, 2024, deputies responded to a discount store on LA Highway 20 in Chackbay. Three masked men were reportedly seen near the rear entrance of the building. A concerned citizen confronted the men and attempted to detain them. The altercation turned physical and one of the three masked men pointed a firearm at the concerned citizen. As the three men ran from the scene, they threatened to kill a woman and her dog. When deputies arrived, they quickly located the three men and took them into custody.

All three were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Each was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm. Bail for Williams and Bannister was set at $600,000 each. Stewart was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bail is set at $650,000.

Sheriff Webre cautions citizens from intervening in crimes but also issues a warning to criminals about the public’s intolerance for lawlessness. “We certainly encourage citizens to contact law enforcement and never try to approach a criminal who may be armed as they were in this case,” said Sheriff Webre. “With that said, I hope criminals take this as a warning that our citizens will simply not tolerate crime in our parish.”