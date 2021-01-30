Three arrests made in Montegut double homicide

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that three arrests have been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred in Montegut on 1-13-2021.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this investigation since it occurred,” Sheriff Soignet said.

​“The efforts of these investigators have resulted in three suspects being arrested”. All three of these suspects reside outside of Terrebonne Parish. All three suspects are being arrested for two counts of First-Degree Murder.

They will be brought back to Terrebonne Parish and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

​This is still an ongoing investigation, but Sheriff Soignet wanted the loved ones of these victims to know that arrests have been made. Sheriff Soignet will host a news conference when additional information is able to be released. 35-year-old Beaux Cormier from Kaplan, La., 25-year-old Andrew Eskine from Carencro, La., and 22-year-old Dalvin Wilson from Rayne, La. are the three suspects who are currently in custody on this incident.