Three bystanders hit by reckless driver on Grand Caillou Road

Three bystanders were injured after the driver of a vehicle attempted to “peel out” on Grand Caillou Road at Prospect Road and lost control. The vehicle jumped the curb and went into the crowd, causing the injuries.

Lt. Travis Theriot with Houma Police Department confirmed the incident happened before the parade began, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The three injured were taken to a local medical facility for treatment. None of the injuries appeared to the life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody.