Three Charged as Narcotics Agents Seize a Variety of Drugs and Guns at Lockport Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people were charged after narcotics agents searched a Lockport residence last week. Brett Loupe, 29, of Lockport, Blaize Guidroz, 18, of Gibson, and Sadie Vedros, 19, of Mathews each face charges stemming from the search.

Through investigation, narcotics agents obtained a search warrant for a residence on Barker Road in Lockport due to reported illegal narcotics activity there involving Brett Loupe. Agents were familiar with Loupe who is a convicted felon.

On February 7, 2024, agents conducted a search at the residence. During the search, they recovered a variety of drugs and firearms as well as cash. In all, agents seized approximately ten pounds of marijuana, 24 Xanax pills, 24 Valium pills, 19 oxycodone pills, three clonazepam pills, approximately 6.7 grams of mushrooms (psilocybin), and a large amount of paraphernalia, some of which included items commonly used in distribution. Agents also seized $3,289 in cash, as well as seven firearms including two AK-47s, four semi-automatic pistols, and one revolver.

In addition to Loupe, three others were at the residence, including Guidroz, Vedros, and an 11-month-old child. Loupe, Guidroz and Vedros were all arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Loupe was charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax, Valium, marijuana, and oxycodone, as well as possession of psilocybin, possession of clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. Bail is set at $182,000, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Guidroz was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. Bail was set at $3,500, and he was released on February 7, 2024, after posting bond.

Vedros was issued a criminal summons and charged with illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.