Three Houma men arrested in connection to narcotics investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a group of Houma men on charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Edward Charles Alvis, 55, Randell Anthony Jules, 45, and Darryl Joseph Lagarde Jr, 45, were arrested on charges in connection with the investigation.

During the latter part of August 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a series of increased patrols in response to citizen complaints of illegal drug activity, throughout Terrebonne Parish. During the course of the increased patrols, the Narcotics Division located a vehicle traveling in the area of Columbus and Eliza Streets that committed a traffic violation while driving, and Agents performed a traffic stop.

As Agents approached the vehicle, they identified the people inside as Jules, Alvis and Lagarde. During the stop, Agents observed indicators of illegal narcotics activity inside the vehicle, in the form of suspected drug paraphernalia. Due to the indicators observed, Agents requested the assistance of a K-9, and while awaiting the arrival, learned that Jules was wanted for several outstanding warrants, and he was taken into custody. A search of Jules revealed him to be in possession of illegal medication, later determined to be a CDS II. Through further investigation, Agents discovered that Lagarde was in possession of a large amount of cash in pocket, as well as Alvis being found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected crack cocaine. Additionally, Alvis was found to be wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, and he was also taken into custody.

A Houma Police Department K-9 officer arrived on scene and performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indicator for the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle. Agents completed a search of the vehicle and located evidence of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, illegal prescription medication, multiple items of drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotics distribution, in addition to nearly $1,500 in cash in Lagarde’s pocket. During the course of the investigation, Agents confirmed numerous indicators which pointed to Darryl Lagarde being responsible for the possession of the illegal substances within the vehicle, which resulted in his arrest.

Darryl Joseph Lagarde Jr was arrested on charges of Possession with the intent to distribute heroin, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (crack cocaine), Distribution of CDS II (crack cocaine), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (cocaine), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (hydrocodone), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II (Lortab), Distribution of CDS II(Lortab), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV (Alprazolam), Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV (Diazepam), Possession of drug paraphernalia, Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and a traffic related violation. Lagarde was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $50,000.00 bond by local judges, and later released.

Randell Anthony Jules was arrested on charges of Possession of CDS II, and 5 unrelated outstanding warrants for failure to appear. Jules remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $33,600.00 bond by local judges.

Edward Charles Alvis was arrested on charges of Possession of CDS II, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and 4 unrelated outstanding warrants for failure to appear. Alvis remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $10,000.00 bond by local judges. Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Divisions, for their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice.

Sheriff Soignet would also like to personally thank the community for their involvement in bringing this investigation to light. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our ability to bring offenders to justice is more effective when the community is involved. I’m very happy that we were able to make this neighborhood a safer place for our residents.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.