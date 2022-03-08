Three men arrested for multiple gun, drug charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that after an extensive investigation the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force and the La. State Police executed a search warrant in the Gibson community that resulted in the arrest of three Gibson men on drugs and weapons charges.
On Monday, March 7, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 130 Oak Forest Dr., Gibson. During the execution of the search warrant agents encountered Harold Johnson Sr., Harold Johnson Jr. and Kenneth Johnson. They were taken into custody without incident and the search of the residence followed. The search warrant resulted in the recovery of guns, $265,000.00 in drugs and $15,700.00 in U.S. currency.
Drugs:
2.3 pounds Marijuana
23 grams Heroin
1 pound Methamphetamine
143 grams powder cocaine
5 grams crack cocaine
73 Alprazolam pills
5592 Ecstasy pills
18 Marijuana plants
Multiple baggies of seeds for future cultivation
Weapons:
7.62 AK handgun with loaded magazines
12 gauge shotgun
22 LR sub-gun with 30 round magazine
3 revolver handguns
All three suspects remain in the Terrebonne Parish Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The suspects and their charges are follows:
Charges:
Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana
Possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy
Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine
Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV & V
Cultivation of Marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS
Possession of suppressor
Cultivation of Marijuana
Transactions involving drug proceeds
Possession of firearm in the presence of CDS
Sheriff Soignet commends the work of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and La. State Police for their excellent team work that made this a safe and successful operation!