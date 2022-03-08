Three men arrested for multiple gun, drug charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that after an extensive investigation the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force and the La. State Police executed a search warrant in the Gibson community that resulted in the arrest of three Gibson men on drugs and weapons charges.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 130 Oak Forest Dr., Gibson. During the execution of the search warrant agents encountered Harold Johnson Sr., Harold Johnson Jr. and Kenneth Johnson. They were taken into custody without incident and the search of the residence followed. The search warrant resulted in the recovery of guns, $265,000.00 in drugs and $15,700.00 in U.S. currency.

Drugs:

2.3 pounds Marijuana

23 grams Heroin

1 pound Methamphetamine

143 grams powder cocaine

5 grams crack cocaine

73 Alprazolam pills

5592 Ecstasy pills

18 Marijuana plants

Multiple baggies of seeds for future cultivation

Weapons:

7.62 AK handgun with loaded magazines

12 gauge shotgun

22 LR sub-gun with 30 round magazine

3 revolver handguns

All three suspects remain in the Terrebonne Parish Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The suspects and their charges are follows:

Harold Johnson Sr., age 60, 130 Oak Forest Dr. Gibson, La. Harold Johnson Jr., age 26, 130 Oak Forest Dr. Gibson, La. Kenneth Johnson, age 61, 456 Mozart Dr. Houma, La.

Charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana

Possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy

Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV & V

Cultivation of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of suppressor

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Sheriff Soignet commends the work of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and La. State Police for their excellent team work that made this a safe and successful operation!