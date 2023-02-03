Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.

Starting in January 2023, TPSO Deputies and Detectives began investigating a series of vehicle burglary complaints throughout multiple neighborhoods in Terrebonne Parish. Through further investigation, Detectives developed a description of a suspect vehicle, which was provided to local agencies. On Monday, Detectives learned that the Morgan City Police Department located the vehicle in question, which was determined to be occupied by Clark, Carbin, and Payne. TPSO Detectives responded to Morgan City, where interviews were conducted with the suspects, who provided information linking them to the crimes in Terrebonne Parish.

Da’Khari Clark was arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for 9 counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, and 3 counts of Vehicle Burglary, and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $150,100 total bond by local judges.

TPSO Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Keon Carbin and Gregory Payne, each for 9 counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, and 3 counts of Vehicle Burglary. Carbin and Payne remain in custody in St. Mary parish, on additional charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and TPSO Detectives believe additional charges are likely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

TPSO Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of additional vehicle burglary and vehicle theft complaints that have occurred in Terrebonne Parish to determine if there is a connection.

Sheriff Tim Soignet applauds the outstanding work of TPSO Deputies and Detectives, as well as our local Public Safety partners. Sheriff Soignet said, “I couldn’t be prouder of our Patrol Division and Detectives. They have done an amazing job in dealing with the extensive amount of victims in Terrebonne Parish, and have brought a positive resolution to this case. I would like to say thank you to the Morgan City Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with case, and this is another example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together.”