Three Men Charged in Thibodaux Vehicle Burglaries

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been charged in vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Da’Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans as well as Keon Carbin, 19, and Gregory Payne, 19, both of Patterson, have been charged with vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary. All are currently incarcerated out of the parish.

On the morning of January 31, 2023, deputies and detectives began investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on St. Bernard Street, Julia Street and Glenn Street in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed suspects in the case that were also suspects in vehicle burglaries being investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan City Police Department.

Lafourche Parish detectives obtained arrest warrants for Clark, Carbin and Payne. Each is charged with two counts of simple burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

Da’Khari Clark had been arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Keon Carbin and Gregory Payne had been arrested by Morgan City Police, and they remain in police custody.