Three Men Cited For Red Drum Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Georgia men for alleged red drum violations in Plaquemines Parish on Dec. 29.

Agents cited Cole T. Kennedy, 18, Chapman Ward, 18, and Steven Ward, 51, all from Newnan, Georgia, for possessing over the limit of red drum (off water).

Agents responded to a complaint about the subjects making multiple trips catching large quantities of red drum on Dec. 28.

Agents responded the next day while the subjects were at a camp off Hermitage Bayou. Agents found the men in possession of 134 red drum filets putting them in possession of 67 red drum.

After interviewing the men, agents learned that the men caught the 67 red drum over a two-day period. The legal two-day limit allowed for the men was 30 red drum placing them 37 red drum over their legal possession limit.

Over the limit of red drum brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail plus $25 per red drum over the limit. In addition to any applicable fines, the men shall have any and all fishing licenses held revoked. The men shall also be prohibited from obtaining any new fishing licenses for at least one year.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $979 for the illegally taken red drum.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Adam Young and Corporal Blaine Wagner.