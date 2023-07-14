Three people arrested on multiple drug, firearms charges

On July 13, 2023 in the early morning hours, the Houma Police Department, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office and the Louisiana State Police, successfully concluded a month long narcotics investigation.

A search warrant was executed without incident in the 200 block of Pitre Street and as a result of the Search Warrant the following items were recovered:

-approximately 178.32 grams of Heroin / Fentanyl

-approximately 121.86 grams of Marijuana

-approximately 40.65 grams of Methamphetamine

– small amount of Hydrocodone Pills

– over $1,000 in cash

– numerous firearms

As a result of the investigation the following were arrested:

Crystal Voclain, 28 years old, charged with Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of CDS I with the intent to Distribute, Possession with to Distribute Heroin / Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II methamphetamine, violation of a drug free zone, transaction involving proceeds from drug activity and possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Zerangue, 35 years old, charged with Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of CDS I with the intent to Distribute, Possession with to Distribute Heroin / Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II methamphetamine, violation of a drug free zone, transaction involving proceeds from drug activity, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for distribution of Heroin/ Fentanyl.

Gary Paul Voclain Jr., 28 years old, charged with 2 warrants for distribution of CDS II Methamphetamine and possession of CDS I.

We would like to personally that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department and the Louisiana State Police for their assistance with this investigation and this is another example of a great working relationship between agencies.