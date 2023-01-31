Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department.

Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and being interviewed at this time.

Sheriff Soignet will release more details as they come available.

Sheriff Soignet advised that anyone with information regarding these burglaries should contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.