Three suspects arrested on charges related to ongoing rape investigation

On January 25th, 2024 the Houma Police Department concluded an investigation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects related to an ongoing rape investigation.

The victim was a 34 year old female that reported to police that she went to an apartment in the 100 block of High Street where a confrontation took place. Kendal Scott, 38 years old, and Ulecia Singleton, 26 years old, then started striking the victim repeatedly and Scott held her at the residence at gunpoint. As she was being held within the residence Jonathin Brooks, 39 years old, forced her into a bedroom and repeatedly raped her and would not allow her to leave the apartment. The victim eventually was able to leave the residence and report what had occurred to police.

The victim did sustain minor injuries and she was treated for them.

As the investigation continued Jonathin Brooks, 39 years old, was located without incident and arrested for the charge of First Degree Rape and Aggravated Kidnapping.

On January 25th, 2024 at approximately 6:00pm the Houma Police Department Detective Bureau received information on the location of Kendal Scott and Ulecia Singleton. The Houma Police Department SWAT Team assembled and successfully executed a search warrant at a motel on New Orleans Blvd. Both Kendall Scott and Ulecia Singleton were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Both Scott and Singleton were each charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Simple Battery.