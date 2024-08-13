TPSO announces arrest of Thibodaux man on charges of Nonconsensual Disclosure

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Makel Joseph Delatte, 21, was arrested on charges of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a private image, stemming from the investigation.

On August 11th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a residence in Houma, where they learned that an explicit photograph of the victim was shared on a social media-based app, by Delatte. When Deputies arrived, they learned that the victim and Delatte were communicating on social media, where the victim shared explicit photos with Delatte. The victim later learned that the photos were shared by Delatte on a social media platform, without her permission.

Deputies conducted an investigation and recovered evidence confirming the photos were shared by Delatte. Deputies later located Delatte at his home in Thibodaux, where he was questioned in the incident. At the end of the interview, Delatte was arrested for charges of Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Delatte was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $2,500.00 bond by local judges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Authorities will conduct further investigation into the incident, in the form of search warrants, to locate any additional evidence.

Sheriff Tim Soignet, as always, asks for patience and privacy for the victims affected by this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “This type of case has unfortunately become all too common, as we continue to deal with the effects of social media. The actions of this suspect are not only upsetting to those involved but can cause long lasting problems. Our agency will continue to do what is necessary to ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY