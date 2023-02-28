TPSO arrest convicted felon on narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Zavery Razshad Gaither, 27, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation.

During the Mardi Gras season, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force received information relative to Zavery Razshad Gaither’s involvement with illegal narcotics, at a residence in the 100 block of Westside Blvd. As Agents were conducting proactive patrols of the area, Agents observed a vehicle known to be associated with Gaither. As Agents attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver, later determined to be Gaither, fled the area in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Agents observed a male subject exit the vehicle and flee the area on foot, running through backyards of the adjoining neighborhood, as Agents pursued. A short time later, the male subject was taken into custody and positively identified as Zavery Razshad Gaither.

Additional Agents secured the vehicle during the chase, and located several occupants inside, along with indicators of narcotics violations. As the investigative stop continued, interviews of the additional occupants confirmed the suspected drug activity, which led Agents to a residence known to be connected to Zavery Gaither, in the 100 block of Westside Blvd.

Agents completed a search warrant in connection with the ongoing investigation, which lead to the seizure of approximately 4 grams of Heroin, over 34 grams of Crack Cocaine, more than a ¼ pound of Marijuana, 2 Firearms, and over $5,000.00 in cash.

During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that Zavery Razshad Gaither was a Convicted Felon, which prohibited his connection to firearms. Zavery Razshad Gaither was arrested on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the presence of a CDS, Illegal use of a Controlled Drug in the presence of a person under 17, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Hydrocodone, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Zavery Razshad Gaither was later booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and remains jailed on a $500,000.00 total bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Narcotics Task Force for an outstanding job on this investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Narcotics Task Force does an amazing job, and their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice does not go unnoticed.”