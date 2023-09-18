TPSO arrest Houma man in Attempted Murder case

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a disturbance complaint that was initially investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Blair G. Picou Jr, 32, of Houma was arrested for charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder in St. Charles Parish, as a result of his involvement in the disturbance.

On Sunday, shortly after 12:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to an address in the 100 block of Petit Rue Drive, after receiving information from family members that an elderly male was injured inside the residence. Family members reported that when they arrived at the residence, Picou was leaving in the victim’s vehicle, shortly before they discovered the injured man.

TPSO Deputies learned that the victim was severely beaten and stabbed as a result of a disturbance within the residence, which Blair Picou Jr shares with the victim, who is a relative. The elderly male was later transported to an out of area hospital by helicopter, where he is in stable condition.

During the investigation, Violent Crimes Detectives and Deputies began the investigation, and quickly learned that Blair Picou Jr was in custody on unrelated outstanding arrest warrants, as a result of a traffic stop by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. TPSO Detectives then travelled to St. Charles Parish, where they spoke with Picou who admitted to his involvement in the disturbance and injury of the victim. TPSO Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Picou for the charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder, who was arrested in St. Charles Parish on the charges, where he remains jailed.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working towards Picou being returned to Terrebonne Parish, to face charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the quick response of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Detectives, which directly affected the outcome of this tragic incident. Sheriff Soignet would also like to thank the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work and assistance in this investigation.

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY