TPSO arrest local man on Union Parish warrants on sexual based crimes involving a minor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of local man in connection with a sexual based investigation involving a minor, being conducted by Detectives of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Johnnie Caine Jr., 46, of Houma, was arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from the investigation.

In March of 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) were contacted by Detectives of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, in regard to a Houma man being the suspect of a sexually related incident involving a minor, which surfaced in their jurisdiction on March 5. Detectives provided information that as a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained in Union Parish for the arrest of Johnnie Caine Jr. Union Parish Detectives requested assistance in locating Johnnie Caine Jr. from the Special Victim’s Unit, who confirmed through research that Johnnie Caine Jr. was linked to an address on the Eastside of Houma.

SVU Detectives began the search for Caine, where he was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Grand Caillou Road, shortly after 1:00pm on March 10. As a result of the traffic stop and apprehension of Caine, SVU Detectives located multiples items of potential evidence within the vehicle, which were secured in connection with the investigation. Caine was brought in for questioning, and SVU Detectives were able to obtain a statement from Caine which confirmed his connection to the investigation.

Johnnie Caine Jr. was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, as well as traffic related offenses. Caine remains jailed on a $100,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet is extremely proud of the investigative efforts of the Special Victim’s Unit in arresting this very dangerous offender. “I am very passionate about protecting the children whether our community or others, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I am honored that we could assist the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office bring a resolution to their investigation.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY