TPSO: Arrest made in East Houma shooting

​Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on April 7, 2021, Wed. afternoon at approx. 1:30 p.m., Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a report of gunshots on Kirkglen Loop in the Village East Subdivision which is located in East Houma.

​TPSO deputies arrived in the area within minutes of receiving this call and made contact with the complainant. He informed the deputy that Andre Tillman drove up in his vehicle and pointed a gun at him on two separate occasions prior to the deputy’s arrival. According to the information that the deputies received, after the first encounter, the complainant went home and within minutes Tillman drove up in front of the complainant’s residence. He was standing there along with three other individuals when Tillman again stopped his vehicle, opened the driver’s door and pointed a gun at them. The complainant then pulled out a handgun and fired approx. three shots at Tillman. Tillman then sped away from the scene unharmed.

​As deputies were on scene speaking with the victims, they spotted Tillman speeding on the street driving the same vehicle as described by witnesses. Deputies were able to take Tillman into custody without incident. Tillman was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning and his vehicle was towed as the investigation continued.

​TPSO deputies and detectives searched the area where the shots were fired and was unable to locate any property damage or victims.

​During this investigation, detectives learned that Tillman recently threatened to kill the complainant (via text message) regarding a previous incident.

​After further investigation, Andre Jamal Tillman was arrested for four counts of Aggravated assault with a firearm and Obstruction of justice. Tillman remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $20,000.00 bond.

​This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward.