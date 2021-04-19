TPSO: Arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol Deputies and Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Thibodaux man for one count of First-Degree Murder.

Sheriff Soignet advised that at approximately 2:29pm on April 18, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives, and Crime Scene investigators responded to the 100 block of Johnson ridge Ln where a 16-year-old subject had been shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital. The 16-year-old passed away from his injuries a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives continued the investigation and with help from the community, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Sidney Phillips Jr (18 years of age residing at 145 Al Joseph Ln) as the shooter.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Deputies located Sidney Phillips Jr traveling in Bourg, LA and conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:37 pm. Phillips was taken into custody without incident and is being placed under arrest for one count of First-Degree Murder. He will be incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may come later.