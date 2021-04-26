TPSO: Arrest made in shooting videoed by suspect

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office uniformed patrol, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to Roundtree Ln Thibodaux, LA in reference to a subject being shot at that location.

Sheriff Soignet advised that upon arrival, uniformed deputies located a 29-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male subject was transported to an out of area medical center by Acadian Ambulance Airmed. While on scene, deputies located Jaquan-Maleek Hebert (11/25/01 residing at 104 Roundtree Ln) who immediately advised he was the person responsible for the shooting. He was detained and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Hebert and male subject were involved in a verbal argument when the male subject retrieved a broom stick, threatening Hebert’s friend that was at the residence. Hebert fired multiple shots, striking the male subject. It was learned that Hebert had in fact videoed the confrontation and shooting on his phone.

The male subject remains in critical condition at this time.

Hebert was placed under arrest for Aggravated Second-Degree Battery and is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he awaits a bond.