TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting

UPDATE TO ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE ON APRIL 27, 2021

August 11, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident.

Shortly after 1:00am on April 25, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Deputies and Detectives responded to Lenny’s Night Club, located at 656 Corporate Blvd., after receiving reports of a shooting inside the establishment. During the course of the investigation, Detectives developed information that linked Charleston James Turner as a second shooter within the business.

Due to Turner being 17 years of age at the time of the incident and considered a juvenile, information in reference to his identity was unable to be released. Terrebonne Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Turner for 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, in connection with the incident.

On July 19, 2022, Detectives located Turner and arrested him on the outstanding warrants and was remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Terrebonne Detectives worked closely with the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, and the judicial process was completed to try Charleston James Turner as an adult due to the severity of the crimes.

Charleston James Turner was later remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on no bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives for their tireless effort in bringing a very dangerous offender to justice.

WANTED SUSPECT

Update: April 27, 2021

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announces that after several hours into the investigation TPSO detectives have obtained arrest warrants for a shooter responsible for the Lenny’s Night Club Shooting that occurred on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021. Brandon Deshawn Johnson Aka “Pee Pee”, birth date 02/12/2002, of Houma, La. is WANTED for 5 Counts of Attempted 1St Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.