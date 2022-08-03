TPSO arrest Montegut man on multiple felony charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, who led patrol deputies on at least two separate pursuits over the last several weeks. Timothy John Billiot, 52, of Montegut, was arrested on multiple felony charges associated with the vehicle pursuits, and outstanding warrants.

On June 21, 2022, shortly after 9pm, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) patrol deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Klondyke Road, for traffic related violations. The driver fled the area at high rates of speed throughout areas of Montegut, striking several objects and leaving the roadway, in an attempt to evade capture. Ultimately, the Sheriff’s Office terminated the pursuit of the vehicle, due to concern for the safety of the public, but were able to identify the vehicle, and the driver as Timothy John Billiot. TPSO patrol deputies later secured a warrant for the arrest of Timothy John Billiot for charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

On July 21, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local business, who reported that a vehicle was rented had not been returned. As TPSO deputies investigated the incident, they learned that Timothy John Billiot was responsible for the rental and was refusing to return the vehicle. As TPSO deputies attempted to locate Billiot, the vehicle was located and retuned to the local Terrebonne business. Deputies obtained warrants for Timothy John Billiot for charges stemming from the investigation.

Shortly after 10pm, on July 24, 2022, TPSO Patrol Deputies came into contact with a vehicle near Klondyke road, and completed a traffic stop for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, the front seat passenger, later identified through investigation as Timothy John Billiot, got into the driver seat of the vehicle, and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. TPSO deputies attempted to pursue, but lost sight of the vehicle due to the high rate of speed the driver was travelling. Deputies located the vehicle a short time later, wrecked in the 1500 block of Highway 55. TPSO deputies later learned that the vehicle was stolen from Denver, Colorado, and the Kansas license plate displayed on the vehicle was also stolen. Terrebonne deputies obtained additional arrest warrants for Billiot in connection with the incident.

On July 28, 2022, around 9:30 pm, the Sheriff’s received information that Timothy John Billiot was at a residence in the 1500 block of Highway 55. Terrebonne deputies responded to the residence, where contact was made with an occupant of the home, who confirmed that Billiot was hiding within the residence. TPSO deputies attempted to peacefully apprehend Billiot, who resisted deputies, and was taken into custody with the use of a Sheriff’s Office K-9. Billiot was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries suffered during the apprehension and was later jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Things, Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, and multiple outstanding felony warrants. Timothy John Billiot remains jailed on a $229,200 total bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the community for their assistance in locating this dangerous offender. Sheriff Soignet said, “We become a much stronger agency, when the community becomes involved. Our deputies are battling each day to make the streets of Terrebonne a safer place to live for our community. I am incredibly proud of the Patrol Division, and the job they did bringing this serious offender to justice.”