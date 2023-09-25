TPSO arrest out of state offender

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, in connection with an out of state investigation. Quashane D. Taylor, 33, was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant through the Canton Police Department, in Ohio, in connection with the investigation.

On September 22, 2023, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy received information in reference to an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Quashane D. Taylor, from the State of Ohio. The information identified Taylor as the perpetrator in a sexually motivated incident involving a victim under the age of 13. A TPSO Patrol Deputy conducted an investigation and was able to confirm the outstanding warrants for Taylor’s arrest in Ohio.

On September 23rd, shortly before 7:00 am, Deputies responded to an address in the 300 block of Highland Drive, where Taylor was located and taken into custody. Taylor was arrested as Fugitive from Justice and is jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with No Bond. Authorities in Ohio are completing the process to have Taylor remanded to their custody.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed this is an ongoing investigation, and every effort is being made to make sure the accused is brought to proper justice. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family. I would like to commend the efforts of the Patrol Deputy, despite some very unique circumstances. This Deputy did an outstanding job, and the result was removing a dangerous offender from our community. We will continue to do what is necessary to bring dangerous offenders to justice, no matter the circumstances.”