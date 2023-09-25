TPSO arrest two in stolen vehicle pursuit in the area of Bull Run Road

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that on Saturday, shortly before 5:00 pm, two men were arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in the area of Bull Run Road. Lance P. Dupuy, 31, of Raceland and Jesse J. Stevenson, 32, of Schriever, were arrested on charges in connection with the incident.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of US Hwy 90, when he discovered that a vehicle traveling westbound was determined to be a stolen vehicle. As Deputies approached the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the Chacahoula exit ramp near Hwy 20, the vehicle refused to stop. The vehicle then attempted to evade Deputies by driving at a high rate of speed on Bull Run Road, before driving onto a dirt road near a sugar cane field, where the two male occupants fled the vehicle on foot into the cane field.

Numerous Deputies responded to the area, along with TPSO K-9, which was deployed due to suspect Stevenson refusing to exit the sugar cane field. The male suspects were taken into custody a short time later and identified as Lance P. Dupuy and Jesse J. Stevenson. Through further investigation, Deputies were able to determine that Dupuy was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the attempted traffic stop.

Stevenson received medical treatment at a nearby hospital for minor injuries suffered during his apprehension and was later jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting an Officer. Stevenson remains in custody on a $10,100 bond by local judges.

Dupuy was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and an unrelated outstanding warrant. Dupuy remains in custody on a $156,100 total bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet praises the work of the Sheriff’s Office Deputy and all First Responders involved. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This Deputy did an amazing job during a very dangerous situation. This situation did not need to happen, and the actions of these offenders brought this encounter to a different level of safety. Our community is safer with these offenders in custody.”