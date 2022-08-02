TPSO Arrests Final Suspect in Narcotics Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Houma man, in connection with a Narcotics based Investigation. Thomas Ikeem Johnson was the final suspect at large for a July 19, 2022, investigation, conducted in the 200 block of Maricabo Court.

On July 29, 2022, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy, conducted a traffic stop in relation to a traffic violation, and discovered that the driver of the vehicle was wanted for multiple warrants in connection with a Narcotics based investigation. Thomas Ikeem Johnson was taken into custody in connection with the traffic stop and was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges.

Thomas Ikeem Johnson remains jailed on a $156,000 bond.