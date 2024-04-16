TPSO arrests Houma man on Attempted Murder charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance complaint that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Mona Kay Drive. Arnold L. Hunt Jr., 87, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in connection with the investigation.

On Friday, April 12th, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a residence on Mona Kay Lane in response to the sound of gunshots heard from within the home, by neighbors. Authorities also received information from a female caller within the home, who reported that she was being shot at, and identified Arnold L. Hunt Jr as the suspect. Authorities immediately responded and secured the perimeter of the home, as they attempted to have Hunt exit the residence. A short time later, Hunt exited the home, and was taken into custody. Deputies ultimately located an elderly female victim within the home, who was frightened, but not injured.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and learned from the victim that Hunt armed himself with a firearm, after threatening her, inside the home. Authorities determined that Hunt fired at least four shots inside the home, some of which were fired through a bathroom door where the victim was hiding.

Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives interviewed Hunt, who admitted to his involvement. Hunt was arrested for charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $1,000,000.00 bond by local judges.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. As always, I ask for patience and peace for all involved, as we continue to investigate these unfortunate circumstances. I would like to commend the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, and Violent Crimes Detectives, who did an unbelievable job in this case. Our parish is safer place because of the work they do.”

