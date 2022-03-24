TPSO Arrests Man for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit arrested Robert Deville (34 years of age residing in New Iberia, LA) for one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to an incident that occurred in November 2021 with an underage child. After further investigation by the Special Victim’s Unit, the detective contacted Robert Deville and questioned him. Deville admitted to the allegations and was arrested for one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Bond has been set at $100,000.