TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive.

Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.

On August 02, 2022, Terrebonne Detectives responded to a residence and made contact with several occupants of the home. Upon further investigation, Terrebonne Detectives located indications of drug activity at the residence and secured a search warrant for the home. As the investigation continued, Detectives searched the residence and recovered amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamines, Marijuana, as well as several pieces of Drug Paraphernalia related items.

Detectives arrested the following offenders in connection with the investigation, who were booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Darren Paul Cuneo, 56, of Houma, for charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cuneo remains jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Shane Anthony Domangue, 53, of Houma, for charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. Domangue remains jailed on a $40,000 bond.

Ellis Christopher Duplantis, 34, of Chauvin, for charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. Duplantis remains jailed on a $31,000 bond.

Destiny Lyons Chauvin, 29, of Chauvin, for charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. Lyons remains jailed on a $42,500 bond.

Lloyd Joseph Voisin Jr., 54, of Houma, for charges of Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. Voisin remains jailed on a $120,500 bond.

Samantha Cox LeRay (Davis), 43, of Thibodaux, for charges of outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear. LeRay remains jailed on a $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the community for their involvement in bringing this investigation to light, and our Detectives for bringing closure to the situation. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our ability to bring offenders to justice is more effective when the community is involved. I’m very happy that we were able to make this neighborhood a safer place for our residents.”

All arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.