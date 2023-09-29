TPSO arrests two Thibodaux men on multiple charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Thibodaux men on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop investigation conducted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and TPSO K-9 Divisions. Daekwon L. Duncan, 26, and Lannoy L. Ellis, 33, were arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident.

On September 25, shortly after 9:00pm, Agents of the TPSO Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of Hwy 20, with the assistance of the TPSO K-9 Division. During the stop, Agents smelled an obvious odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle, which ultimately led to a roadside search of the vehicle and occupants.

As Agents came into contact with Ellis and Duncan, both were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics on their person and were taken into custody. At the culmination of the searches, Agents recovered over 29 pills of prescription medication, more than 5 ounces of Marijuana, several pieces of Drug Paraphernalia, 1 firearm, and over $360 dollars in cash.

Further investigation revealed that the firearm recovered was stolen through Houston, Tx, and both Ellis and Duncan were determined to be classified as Convicted Felons.

Agents arrested Daekwon L. Duncan on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS IV, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and Possession of firearm by a Convicted Felon. Duncan was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

Agents arrested Lannoy L. Ellis on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Illegal possession of a stolen firearm, Modification of Exhaust Systems, and Possession of firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ellis was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was released on a $94,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Narcotics and K-9 Divisions, for their excellent work in this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our Narcotics based divisions continue to show their relentless dedication to bringing narcotics offenders in our parish to justice. We are blessed to have such a great group of men and women working for our community.”