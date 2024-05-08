TPSO asks the public for help in identifying persons of interest

Missing Houma Man: Cyril Cimon ShortMay 8, 2024
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of women responsible for several fraudulent credit card transactions, at several local Terrebonne businesses.
Sheriff Soignet confirmed that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a local financial institution, after receiving reports of fraudulent transactions, from a known compromised account.
TPSO Detectives, of the Property Crimes Division, obtained video surveillance images of the offenders responsible and are using those images to try and identify the perpetrators.
Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.