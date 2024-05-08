TPSO asks the public for help in identifying persons of interest

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a pair of women responsible for several fraudulent credit card transactions, at several local Terrebonne businesses.

​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a local financial institution, after receiving reports of fraudulent transactions, from a known compromised account.

​TPSO Detectives, of the Property Crimes Division, obtained video surveillance images of the offenders responsible and are using those images to try and identify the perpetrators.

​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.