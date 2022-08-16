TPSO asking for assistance in shooting investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm.

​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that on August 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance that took place outside the building. The disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking lot, where a male juvenile was struck by gunfire, along with several vehicles, that were unoccupied.

Through investigation, Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives obtained video surveillance footage from inside the business and are attempting to identify several people who were present at the scene at the time of the shooting. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives secured a short video and photograph of persons wanted for questioning related to the shooting incident.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone that can identify persons seen within the video or photograph, to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500. A tip can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.