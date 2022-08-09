TPSO asking for help in identifying two theft suspects

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two offenders responsible for a several thefts that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on July 12, 2022, in reference to transactions being made to a credit card belonging to a local business. The business owner provided information that he discovered 3 separate transactions made to his business account, that totaled close to $4,500, in which lawn equipment and other items were purchased.

​TPSO Deputies learned that video surveillance captured images of the offenders responsible, which were provided to authorities. ​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.