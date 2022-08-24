TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.
Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12, 2022, in reference to a male subject entering the business and made several attempts to exit the store with a large amount of lawn equipment on a cart. The business provided information that then offender was successful in departing the store and fled the scene with the items.
TPSO Deputies learned that video surveillance captured images of the offender responsible, which were provided to authorities.
Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.