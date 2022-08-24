TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

August 24, 2022
August 24, 2022

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.

 

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12, 2022, in reference to a male subject entering the business and made several attempts to exit the store with a large amount of lawn equipment on a cart. The business provided information that then offender was successful in departing the store and fled the scene with the items.



 

​TPSO Deputies learned that video surveillance captured images of the offender responsible, which were provided to authorities.

 

​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

