TPSO: Car chase ends with crash; suspect wanted by multiple agencies arrested

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that a vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a man wanted by multiple jurisdictions. Just after midnight on Tuesday morning 3-9-2021, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in reference to an equipment violation. This occurred on Grand Caillou Rd. near Prospect Blvd.

The suspect began slowing down as if he was going to stop, before taking off at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued this vehicle as they traveled down Grand Caillou Rd. to the Dulac area. The suspect violated several traffic laws during this pursuit. Other T.P.S.O. Patrol Deputies and a T.P.S.O. K-9 Deputy joined in the pursuit as it was in progress.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. This did break the utility pole in half. Upon crashing the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was apprehended by the T.P.S.O. K-9. He was identified as 28-year-old Michael King from New Iberia La.

It was discovered that King had multiple active arrest warrants. He had arrest warrants from Iberia Parish for four counts of Simple Burglary. He also had an active arrest warrant from Texas for Parole Violation.

Upon returning to the roadway, the Deputies observed that the vehicle King was driving had ignited from the crash, and shortly after became fully engulfed in flames. Grand Caillou Fire Dept. arrived to extinguish the fire. S.L.E.C.A. was notified of the damaged utility pole.

Houma City Police Chief, Dana Coleman, advised that H.P.D. later received a complaint of this vehicle being stolen from East Houma. They investigated this and were able to determine that King did take this vehicle without the owner’s knowledge. King confessed to stealing this vehicle.

Chief Coleman and Sheriff Soignet both complemented their staff for working together and sharing information to thoroughly investigate this matter. Chief Coleman stated, “We have proven many times that our two agencies can work together to better serve our community”. Sheriff Soignet said “The proactive patrol tactics used by our Uniform Patrol Division resulted in a suspect being arrested who apparently commits crimes in several jurisdictions”.

T.P.S.O. arrested King for Headlights Required, Driver Must Be Licensed, Aggravated Flight From An Officer, and Resisting An Officer. His arrest warrants were executed. H.P.D. arrested King for Theft Of A Motor Vehicle. His total bond for the criminal charges within Terrebonne Parish was set at $70,000.00. There is no bond set on the Iberia and Texas warrants as of this time.