TPSO: Child Cruelty Suspect Arrested

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Monday evening, May 10, 2021, Terrebonne Parish detectives received a complaint regarding child cruelty. Detectives made contact with the victim and was able to see evidence of physical abuse.

During the investigation detectives were informed that this child was in a group home and there was an altercation with a caretaker that turned physical. The 12-year-old child sustained injuries to his face and body that were consistent to the information received. The child’s injuries required him to be brought to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

The caretaker was identified as Misty Thibodaux. Thibodaux was questioned at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to the allegations of physical abuse. After further investigation, Misty Thibodaux, age 31, 522 Columbus St., Houma, was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked and jailed. Thibodaux’s bond was set at $25,000.00.