TPSO: Child found alone in residence with drugs, guns inside; two suspects wanted in connection

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday night, June 30, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division received an anonymous tip in reference to crack cocaine, heroin and other illegal narcotics being sold from out of the residence, 159 Taylor’s Trailer Park. The caller advised that the drugs were being sold in the presence of a minor child; furthermore, that there was a large amount of drugs, guns and money inside of the residence.

After receiving this information, TPSO narcotic agents began an investigation which led them to this Taylor’s Trailer Park residence where there was drug activity occurring. After further investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

TPSO Narcotics Division and SWAT team made entry into the residence and there was an 11-year-old child alone in the residence. The child was safely removed from the home and was released into the custody of Louisiana Child Services.

The search warrant was executed and the following drugs, guns and money was recovered. The list are as follows:

6 ounces of Marijuana (street value $3,888.00)

1.5 ounces of Mojo (street value $8,460.00)

4 ounces of Powder cocaine (street value $23,200.00)

6 ounces of Crack cocaine (street value $34,400.00)

3 ounces of Heroin (street value $17,000.00)

.65 pounds of Methamphetamine (street value $98,600.00)

.5 pounds of MDMA (street value $8,000.00)

35 Oxycodone pills (street value $875.00)

8 Codeine pills (street value $45.00)

21 Suboxone packs (street value $100)

Digital scale

Drug packaging equipment

5 Rifles (long guns)

4 semi-automatic handguns

Thousands of live ammunition

$36, 771.00 in Cash

Sheriff Soignet said that as a result of this search warrant arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects who are WANTED for possession of the illegal narcotics that include Powder cocaine, Crack cocaine, Meth, Heroin and several types of pills. (See above list)

Ashley Cooks, birth date 10-17-1987, 159 Taylor’s Trailer Court Thibodaux, La. Willie Michael Arcement, 2-07-1988, 159 Taylor’s Trailer Court Thibodaux, La.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the location of the WANTED Suspects are asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, (1-800-743-7433) and may become eligible for a cash reward.