TPSO: Civilians find package of cocaine during Seacor search

UPDATE: This package was located during the search but not at all connected. This case remains under investigation, anyone with information regarding the package is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

A package of cocaine was found by civilians who were conducting a Seacor Power search operation on Monday, police say.

From TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Monday afternoon, April 26, 2021, civilians who volunteered to patrol the coastal waterways of Terrebonne Parish in reference to the Seacor Lift Boat Search Operation located a suspicious package that washed up on Last Island.

Authorities were notified and the package was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The package was determined to be approximately two pounds of cocaine.

Sheriff Soignet wants to thank the citizens for their effort and honesty in this matter. Your help is greatly appreciated.