TPSO: Deputies locate, arrest suspect who evaded authorities before

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a suspect who was able to elude law enforcement on a prior date was identified and later arrested. On Sunday night 2-14-2021, A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was patrolling the area of Coteau Rd. This Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver of this vehicle did stop, but he refused to exit the vehicle. When asked to identify himself, this subject provided false information. The deputy continued to give commands to the driver to turn the vehicle off and exit the vehicle. The suspect took off in the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect drove recklessly and violated several traffic laws during this pursuit. The pursuit traveled to Bayou Blue then back to Coteau Rd. Other members of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and members of Louisiana State Police joined in and assisted as this pursuit was in progress. The pursuit ended in a residential area, where the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area.

Sheriff Soignet said “although this subject was able to elude law enforcement on that night, the deputies continued to investigate and were able to identify this suspect as 41-year-old Thomas Hargroves Jr.” Continued efforts have been made to locate Hargroves.

On Sunday afternoon 2-21-21 information was received that Hargroves was inside of a residence in the Coteau area. This location was in the same area that Hargroves fled to when he ran from Law Enforcement.

Members of T.P.S.O. Uniform Patrol Division responded to this location and were able to search the residence. Thomas Hargroves Jr. was found attempting to hide in a bedroom of this residence. He violently resisted as these deputies attempted to take Hargroves into custody. Deputies had to use a Tazer, along with other measures to take him into custody.

Thomas Hargroves Jr was arrested for Improper Lane Use, Aggravated Flight From An Officer, and Resisting An Officer for the incident occurring on 2-14-2021. He was arrested for 3 counts of Battery Of A Police Officer and Resisting An Officer With Force Or Violence for the incident occurring on 2-21-2021. He also had active arrest warrants in Terrebonne Parish for Failure To Appear In Court for Theft Of A Motor Vehicle and Simple Burglary,

Simple Battery, and Failure To Appear In Court for Careless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. Additionally, Hargroves had an active arrest warrant from Thibodaux City Court for Lighted Lamps Required and Resisting An Officer.

Hargroves was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries before being jailed. His total bond was set at $213,300.00.