TPSO: Detectives investigating shooting death on Johnson Ridge

TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on August 4, 2021, on Johnson Ridge Ln.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to reports of a vehicle striking a residence and gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, deputies located a male subject in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Elantra that had struck a residence. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, however, the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

Sheriff Soignet advised that the victim has been identified as Jeremiah Williams (34 years of age, residing on Alfred Harris Ln.), who suffered an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. Sheriff Soignet stated the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they will be eligible for a reward.