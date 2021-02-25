TPSO: Discovery of human bones leads to two arrests for murder

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet states that the discovery of human bones in a wooded area has led to two arrests for murder. Sheriff Soignet advised that on February 24, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives located human remains in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Dr.

Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have been working closely with Morgan City Police Department and Lafayette Sheriff ‘s Office detectives after receiving information of a murder that occurred in Gibson, LA. Through the investigation, detectives were led to the area in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Dr. At this location, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of Morgan City Police Department and Paterson Police Department K9 division located the buried remains of a male individual. Louisiana State University FACES lab was contacted and assisted with the recovery of the human remains.

The identity of the individual is not being released at this time, pending DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives secured arrest warrants for the following individuals: Alvin Fitch (34 years of age, residing in Morgan City, LA) one count of First degree murder; Christopher Martin (34 years of age residing in Berwick, LA) one count of First Degree Murder; Chance Boudreaux (26 years of age residing in Morgan City, LA) one count of Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder.

With the Assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Martin and Alvin Fitch were taken into custody and are both held without bond for First Degree Murder. Chance Boudreaux was already in custody in Morgan City and booked for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet advised that this is still an active investigation and more arrests are likely. Sheriff Soignet advised he will hold a press conference once the investigation is complete.